Drill day here at Moto40! We went over braking techniques, as well as setting up a corner in the turn before! Also got the chance to break out the 125 for some turn track battles!!



We're the Reeds! Chad Reed is a multi-time supercross and motocross champion and the record holder for the most main event starts in AMA supercross history, with 265 starts! After recently retiring it is time for us to start the next chapter in our lives and we've decided to bring everyone along for the ride with us on our new youtube channel The Reeds!