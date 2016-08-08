S-X Open Supercross: After dominating the Australian Supercross Championship for the last three year’s, Penrite Honda’s Justin Brayton appeared destined to breeze to title #4, after claiming convincing back-to-back victories in Brisbane and Adelaide, which were the opening two rounds of the series.

That seemed to be the case until CDR Yamaha Monster Energy rider Luke Clout took his maiden supercross victory in Wollongong, and it was then apparent that the championship was now well and truly a two horse race. In fact, Clout gained so much confidence that he dominated the daytime proceedings at the Monster Energy AUS-X Open, posting the fastest lap in qualifying and took out the Repco Superpole with blistering speed.

When the night show dawned, however, a key word called experience came into play, and the rest was, as they say, history.