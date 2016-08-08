Supercross Life - Season 2, Episode 4

S-X OPEN Supercross: In Episode 4 of Supercross Life we follow the 'hunted' in the way of leading Australian Supercross Championship outfit Penrite Honda Racing who have dominated the series over the past three season with a championship win in each.

This episode will take you inside the race truck as we hear everything that goes on between rider and engineer as both American Justin Brayton and home town hero Brett Metcalfe look to stamp their authority on Round 2 of the Australian Supercross Championship in Adelaide.

Born, raised and currently residing in South Australia, Metcalfe has a huge fanbase in Adelaide and we hear from his father ??? at the race about how he deals with knowing his son is literally in a life or death situation every time he lines up at the gates in search of Supercross glory