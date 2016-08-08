Yamaha: The factory edition of Yamaha’s popular #YZ450F that Romain Febvre & Jeremy Seewer will be manning during the 2019 MXGP season has just been unveiled. Here's a look at the 2019 Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP YZ450FM.
1/17/2019 6:50 PM
brody
1/17/2019 7:04 PM
full factory upside down forks, LOL
you mean inverted
Aryen
1/17/2019 11:12 PM
It’s an official Yamaha release. I think they know what to call their OWN parts. Factories have been calling them upside down (UPSD) for centuries.
