Single Cylinder Engine | 20,000rpm, 300cc, 90bhp! - Is this Possible in Motocross!?

Yes, you're reading that right. It's a single cylinder engine, at 300cc displacement, naturally aspirated, it revs to 20,000 RPM, and makes 90hp. Ohh, it's also existed since the 1990s! Learn how this engine came about and what if this eventually made it to moto...hmmm...



V6 engines dominate Formula 1 right now, and the smallest F1 engines have ever really gone is four-cylinders. But Mike Fernie has had Cosworth digging around in their storage units to find not a triple, or a twin, but a SINGLE cylinder F1 mule engine, used to create the glorious 3.0-litre V10s of the early-2000s. Imagine what this thing would have sounded like at 20,000rpm!