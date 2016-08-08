Shayna Texter’s Rise to the Top of American Flat Track - Change of Pace

Red Bull: Meet Shayna Texter, the winningest rider in the history of the American Flat Track Singles class. After entering the professional ranks in 2008, Texter was faced with a harsh reality in 2011 – either start winning – or quit. Against all odds, Shayna chose to continue and began racking up the wins and eventually landed herself a spot on a factory race team. Far from satisfied – Texter is ready to do more than win races, she’s setting out to become a champion. Dive into her legacy and follow along to a few races in this episode of Change of Pace.