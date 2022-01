My good friend Chris recently got his van stolen along with his bike, Camera gear & a bunch more stuff, Insurance screwed him over pretty hard so I just wanted to help a mate out and surprise him with BRAND NEW Husqvarna TC450. Of course it gets complicated when he almost went to buy a 2 stroke a couple days before I gave him the bike, So I had to get him distracted from buying that with some tactics. Anyways hope you guys enjoyed.