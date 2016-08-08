GEICO Honda: Since announcing Ryan Dungey’s co-ownership with the GEICO Honda race team in late 2019, there has been plenty of anticipation around when he will ride the new bike.

In this video, we documented the moments leading up to Dungey’s first moment on the GEICO Honda. From putting the final touches on his gear at the Fox Racing Headquarters, to the race shop prepping his bike and finally, Ryan spinning laps- we are thrilled to show you it all!

Thank you for watching our first video on our new team channel! Here you will find more behind the scenes content so make sure to subscribe.

Film/edit- Kyle Cowling