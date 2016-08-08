Robbie Maddison Rides on Water to the 2018 Red Bull Knock Out

Red Bull: Robbie Maddison, the stunt riding legend commutes the canals of The Hague on his way to the badass Dutch beach race.

'Maddo' clearly likes to travel in style. Take his commute to Red Bull Knock Out, for example – a rollicking ride along the canals of The Hague en route to the the beach at Scheveningen, Netherlands. It's a journey that proves the dirt bike legend is more than up to the challenge of the biggest, toughest beach race in the world.

Known for his stunt work on the James Bond film Skyfall and his ground-breaking motocross meets surfing film, Pipe Dream, Maddo is clearly well versed in taking the road less travelled, but does that mean he can conquer the latest addition to the World Enduro Super Series? We’ll find out on November 10.