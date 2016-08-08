RevLimiter Extreme Championship Series | Round 02 Highlights

Cody Webb was right at home and posted the winning result in each of the three motos finishing three minutes ahead of Hart. Hart halved the gap for moto two but still had to concede to Webb. Colton Haaker was the best of the rest taking third place in the opening two motos with Jordan Ashburn and Ryder LeBlond trading fourth places.



The third and final moto saw the same one-two double act out front but it wasn’t as easy as it seemed with Webb down in 10th early on after bashing bars with Cooper Abbott off that mass start.



The hardest obstacles from across the weekend featured in the last race with sections named Big Bertha, Mount Rushmore, Pucker Hill, Red Bull Rollercoaster. Jordan Ashburn held an early lead in the first lap ahead of Hart, Haaker, LeBlond, Webb, and Smage.



Cody Webb moved to the front as the riders re-entered the main quarry for the second time and never looked back, despite having to ghost his bike up faced a near-impossible hill climb just before the finish…