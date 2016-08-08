Redefined: Dean Ferris - "I never wanted to stop racing!"

Honda: Dean Ferris suffered a fractured back that left him questioning his ability to perform at the highest level. He made the ultimate sacrifice and retired from racing so he could be there for his family. After months and months of rehabilitation Dean and his family decided that racing is what he loves to do and together they made the decision to stage a comeback - he never stopped wanting to race, he just made the decision to put his family first, now they have put his passion first. This is how teams win - one goal, one vision - "We are a family and come rain, hail or shine we are there for one another, we cheer each other on and help one another achieve goals. Together with Honda we will chase another championship, “Renae Ferris”