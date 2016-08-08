Red Bull Straight Rhythm Throws It Back to the '90s with Dave Despain

Red Bull: Motorsports icon Dave Despain takes a first look at how some of the competition is shaping up for this year’s event with its all two-stroke racing format Red Bull Straight Rhythm returning on October 5 for its sixth year, and the nitty-gritty remains the same. Line up side by side and race head-to-head down a ½ mile of rollers, whoops, doubles, tables and all other kinds of rhythmic insanity. By popular demand, the only bikes racing will again be two-strokes, so be prepared for those sweet, sweet sounds and even sweeter smells. The classes will be 125cc and 250cc, but you just never know when something unexpected will happen at this event (hint, hint).

2019 Tickets are now available here.