Red Bull KTM MXGP - 2019 Team Intro

KTM: The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team is READY TO RACE the 2019 FIM Motocross World Championship. With the start of the season imminent, nine-time World Champion and MXGP racer Tony Cairoli, along with 2018 MX2 World Champion Jorge Prado, and latest MX2 signing Tom Vialle share their comments during testing aboard their KTM 450 & 250 SX-F machines ahead of the first Grand Prix event of the year. Reigning MXGP champion Jeffrey Herlings was absent from the shoot due to injury, but is recovering fast and will be back in action soon!