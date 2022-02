Dialled in and READY TO RACE the 2022 MX2 World Championship, Tom Vialle will soon begin his fourth term aboard KTM 250 SX-F machinery with his sights firmly set on securing his second title in the class.



Later in the year, and running the number one plate for the first time in his career, 2021 MXGP World Champion Jeffrey Herlings will return to action following his untimely pre-season foot injury.