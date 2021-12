In full photoshoot and preparation mode ahead of the opening round of the 2022 AMA Supercross season at Anaheim 1, the four-man Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team is READY TO RACE.

Carrying the number one plate in 450SX and riding the all-new KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, Cooper Webb is joined by Marvin Musquin and Aaron Plessinger, with Maximus Vohland representing the team in the 250SX category.