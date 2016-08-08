Red Bull Imagination: Full Runs Featuring Tyler Bereman, Axell Hodges & Colby Raha

Red Bull: While Imagination 2.0 has come to a close, looking back on this new judging format gives hope to the future of freeriding where creativity is king. Win, lose, or draw, Imagination 2.0 represented a group of motorcycle riders that have paved the way for a new side of their sport to emerge. Where will Imagination 3.0 take us? That has yet to be seen, but the possibilities for new obstacles, faces, and formats are endless. Congratulations to Hodges, Raha, Bereman, and the rest of the riders who competed in this year's Imagination 2.0. Without a doubt, the future of freeriding is alive and well.