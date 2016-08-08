Red Bull Day in the Dirt 21 - Finally Legal

Fasthouse: 21 Years and Counting. Who would've thought that 21 years ago what began as a gathering for the Hollywood Stunt and Film community would turn into what it is today—an event like no other in the dirt bike world. Day In The Dirt has become a tradition for countless riders and their families, and after 21 years, the weekend at the dirt bike races that many refer to as "The Woodstock of Motocross" finally became legal with three days of good times, bar banging with buddies, and camp fire bench racing over some frosty cold beverages. The Fastest Party in town certainly delivered this year, and the photos only tell half the story.