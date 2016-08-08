Red Bull: Behind the Gate at Tom Vialle's French Motocross GP Victory

Red Bull: MXGP landed in France for the second time in 2022 and upon the still hillside ‘amphitheatre’ setting of the St Jean D’Angely circuit near the western coastline. The popular Grand Prix site and former Motocross of Nations venue was the scene for the ‘Charente Maritime’ round of the series and provided the usual hard-pack, rutty and slick challenge for the MXGP and MX2 participants.Our crew followed Tom Vialle as he faced his second home event with a slim 15-point deficit to Jago Geerts at the top of a tense MX2 championship tussle. He secured his first Pole Position since the Indonesia GP in Saturday’s Qualification Heat to raise expectations further. Sunday was warm and cloudy and with a busy attendance.... watch to see how the weekend unfolded.