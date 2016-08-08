Rebuilding a Honda CT70 Minibike | Bike Builds with Aaron Colton

Freestyle motorbike rider and expert stuntman Aaron Colton is back, bringing you into Garage 93 for another episode of Bike Builds. This time, Aaron's taking on a full-on refresh of a classic Honda CT70 minibike and turning it into the ultimate pit bike. In the spirit of Aaron's previous Project Two-Stoke builds, he'll take you through every step of the bike's new lease on life — from acquiring the bike to cleaning, painting at a low cost, assembly and more. Join Aaron in the shop and get some inspiration to take on your own Honda Trail 70 build.

Read Aaron's thoughts on the build:

"The CT 70 internationally is called the Honda Dax. To me, it’s part of the Honda mini trail family and honestly [the mini trail family] is what lays the foundation for motorcycling, as far as normal consumer-based people riding motorcycles. The CT 70 was kind of from that same family, but the street legal version – I don’t know the exact numbers, but internationally, I think they sold millions of them. It was super low priced. The motorcycle came out in 1968 and they sold through all the way to 1994. It had a really long run. It’s always been a bike that I thought was super cool because really it’s like a small, fun kick bike, but its street legal. This one you can literally go to the grocery store."

