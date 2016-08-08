With this season's contest winner, Michael Leib, back from a broken arm and cleared by the doctors, all three IB Corp racers enter the night show to prove what a privateer team should look like. After rigorous practices during the week, the riders are determined to turn the season around on this episode of "Racetrack Supercross".
Ryno looks like a po'd Billy Bob Thorton