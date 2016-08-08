GD2
1/18/2018 11:25 AM
kaptkaos
1/18/2018 6:47 PM
I would have put it differently, but you do have to race forward, hold your line and let the faster guys get around. SX is the only pro sport where lappers actually look back and pull off the track for the leaders. In every other motorsport they want you to race forward and hold a line and dont make any abrupt moves. Let the Pros get around you quickly.
Gixxxerboy
1/18/2018 6:30 PM
The fat fuck at the end talking about him looking back woulda piss me off!!! The guy has no business being a motivational speaker or manager.
1/18/2018 3:20 PM
First 8 minutes, meh, not what I wanted to watch. The rest, pure GOLD! I thought both rider improved, they should be very satisfied they made the main. Making the main is just about what they are capable of and 14 is right where 67 should be. He may get a 12 or 17th some weeks, but 14 is really good. Martin making the main is a great accomplishment. I know the team is there to keep them hungry and push, but be proud of making the main. Houston was a tough track. A2 is another race and if they make the night show, then its another success in my book. Lets see the tech and the work this week on the show and not as much talking in front of the trailer.
