Racetrack Supercross - Anaheim 2

While the contest winner, Michael Leib, sits for yet another event, fellow teammates are racing in their first Triple Crown event for a chance to reclaim some pride and score some points. In Anaheim, one of the riders suffers a knee injury and Jorge, Ryno and Jaime have to decide how to handle the rest of the race and ultimately the season.
Credit: Racetrack Supercross
05/10/14
