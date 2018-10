Red Bull: The 1990s. It was the era of dial-up internet, grunge music, MSN chatrooms and frosted tips. And in motocross it was the Golden Age, defined by two-stroke motorcycles, hot pink gear sets, punk rock music and…frosted tips. As Red Bull Straight Rhythm steps back in time with an all two-stroke competition, some of the sport’s greats, including Jeremy McGrath, Travis Pastrana, Jeff Emig and more reminisce about why the ‘90s were just so cool.