RAW: Ryan Dungey - Red Bull Straight Rhythm Prep on a Two-Stroke
7
Red Bull: Dive into the life of Ryan Dungey as he preps for Red Bull Straight Rhythm coming up this weekend. The two-stroke action is in full swing as the supercross event kicks off October 19th, 2018. You won't want to miss it!
Harv379
10/17/2018 6:17 PM
Dunge's technique tho, still as good as ever
Silliker269
10/17/2018 2:57 PM
10 Lap 250 Smoker Races at Supercross would be straight yankin' material
manandmachine
10/17/2018 2:21 PM
The bike is jetted fat on the bottom. Needs to drop 1-2 sizes on the pilot. Or, switch fuel to VP 113 with a lower specific gravity. It’s not legal due to lead, but straight rhythm isnt an AMA sanctioned event. The fuel will clean up the bottom end, especially in that tight left hander where Ryan is experiencing a slight blurbble.
BikeGuy321
10/17/2018 12:48 PM
Dang, you can tell that his bike has tons of low end power for a 2 stroke. He's clearing all the jumps from the inside like it's nothing! The internet is gonna break if it comes down to Villopoto VS Dungey for the final.
TSCHAM101
10/17/2018 10:45 AM
add a 3rd class to the night show of supercross! add a 2 stroke class.
-MAVERICK-
10/17/2018 2:38 PM
Better yet let the 250 2t compete in the 250 class.
JWACK
10/17/2018 9:57 AM
2 strokes rule!!!