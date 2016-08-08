GD2
8/5/2019 11:27 AM
MCfan4life
8/5/2019 4:07 PM
Nice riding. But nothing I saw in that video led me to believe he will podium in his first ever Pro AMA National. But good luck Jett we will be rooting for ya 👍🏻
MotoMan12345
8/5/2019 5:52 PM
Never know. J Coop podiumed his first national haha
