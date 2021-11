In the 450 B Main Event at the 2021 Thor Mini O's, we finally saw all the competition come together on one gate... a moment we've all been waiting for. How would Star Racing Yamaha's new recruit Haiden Deegan (in his first B week) fair against the competition that includes Evan Ferry, Preston Boesfplug, Daxton Bennick, Noah Smerdon and more? The thumbnail is a spoiler alert, so the question was redundant, but it's worth watching this mad dog in action. Bring on the motocross portion of the week!