The two-stroke Husqvarna that he's riding in the video is actually for sale. You can look at it here: MotoPartsTrader.com
GD2
12/17/2018 11:04 AM
VintageMotoMan
12/17/2018 1:53 PM
He runs that bike like it was a 125! Why someone hasn't signed him to a factory deal yet yet is perplexing...but he'll get picked up by A2 at the latest. His PR value is just as high as his unreal riding skills.
Ramrod
12/17/2018 12:01 PM
Unreal!
VintageMotoMan
12/17/2018 1:53 PM
He runs that bike like it was a 125! Why someone hasn't signed him to a factory deal yet yet is perplexing...but he'll get picked up by A2 at the latest. His PR value is just as high as his unreal riding skills.
Ramrod
12/17/2018 12:01 PM
Unreal!