RAW: Casey Cochran Comes Out Swinging in 125 - 2021 Mini O's 125cc B/C Main Event from vurbmoto

There's not many things better than listening to a whole fleet of 125s straight ripping around the Mini O's Supercross track, and it's all RAW courtesy of our friends at vurbmoto.



Casey Cochran made the jump from Supermini to 125cc after the Vurb Classic a little over a month ago, and let's just say he's quite impressive on the two-smoke machine. He came out swinging for the 125cc B/C Main Event at the 2021 Thor Winter Olympics against some very stiff competition in the likes of Logan Best and Ivan Aldema, just to name a few.