Steward Baylor claimed his fourth win of the season at the final round of the Kenda AMA National Enduro Series at Perry Mountain in Maplesville, Alabama, edging his brother, Grant, by one second to secure the victory.

OVERALL RESULTS

1. Steward Baylor (KTM)

2. Grant Baylor (KTM)

3. Russell Bobbitt (KTM)

4. Evan Smith (Hsq)

5. Ryder Lafferty (KTM)

6. Liam Draper (KTM)

7. Jonathan Johnson (Hon)

8. Ron Commo (KTM)

9. Evan Earl (Kaw)

10. Noah Clark (Yam)