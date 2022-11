Pulp MX: Steve Matthes and Jason Weigandt retell their favorite tales of Coy Gibbs, the head of JGR's moto effort from 2008 to 2020 after his untimely death this past weekend at the age of 49. Coy made an immeasurable impact in the sport and the PulpMX crew fondly remembers him as a pioneer with an immense love for the sport and one of the all around best personalities in the sport. RIP Coy Gibbs 1972-2022