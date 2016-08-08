MXGP-TV: Lisa Leyland met up with team USA's MXGP contender Eli Tomac at RedBud for the Pit Chat video of the 2018 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.
10/5/2018 12:39 PM
smoothies862
10/5/2018 3:44 PM
I hope people realize all the eli vs herlings etc.. is like a football player saying im going to score more tds than another player on the other team and don't care if my team wins.. they are both elite super freaks. this is for the country and team. burn it down boys!
BR8ES
10/5/2018 12:48 PM
Go get 'em Eli and Team USA.
