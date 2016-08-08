Perseverance | Christian Craig: Glendale Vlog Series - Episode 1

The Craig Family: In this 4 episode series, follow Christian along as he prepares for Round 4 of Monster Energy Supercross in Glendale, Arizona.

Even though the season is just three rounds in, Christian has already experienced his share of triumphs and obstacles. With the past behind him, he looks forward to racing at one of his favorite venues, State Farm Stadium.

Each episode is filmed, edited and uploaded in the same day to give the community an up close and personal look inside a mid-season week of training.

FILMING & EDITING- Kyle Cowling