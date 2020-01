The Craig Family: In anticipation of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross series opener, Christian Craig looks forward to a new start.

2019 was filled of obstacles for the professional racer so more than ever, Craig is looking forward to having a clear mindset this season.

In this 5 part series, follow Christian along to see what it’s like the week before the biggest race of the year, Anaheim 1 at Angels Stadium.

FILMING & EDITING- Kyle Cowling