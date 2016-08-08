Well you know what they say, there's only two types of riders. Ones that have gone down and ones that are going to go down. Basically, it happens. Check out the latest Vlog from the Reeds as they prepare for another local race, some coaching, and more!
Shred
10/27/2021 8:18 AM
Oh man...poor kid. My worst injuries have always been when I was done...and decided to do one more lap... Now I don’t do that. When we say “should we be done?” I load the bike and don’t look back.
Best wishes for a speedy recovery kid!
Gillboy67
10/27/2021 3:47 PM