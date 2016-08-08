Pace Reed Joins the Collarbone Club - THE REEDS 2

Well you know what they say, there's only two types of riders. Ones that have gone down and ones that are going to go down. Basically, it happens. Check out the latest Vlog from the Reeds as they prepare for another local race, some coaching, and more!

Credit: The Reeds
