Red Bull: Freeride MX pro Tyler Bereman isn’t just the king of massive air and mega-whips, he’s a master of flow. To put his effortless style and talent on full display, we connected with DJI and used their cutting-edge drone tech to follow Tyler on a one-of-a-kind freeride romp and captured it all through a unique aerial POV shot by Johnny FPV. Follow Tyler on this dream freeride session in El Cajon, CA, with all the action shot in one take using DJI’s latest drone technology, in the debut of One Shot.