BleachDesignWerks.com

Filmed in the streets of Los Angeles, is a film and bike build by Bleach Design Werks that takes the ordinary out of a dirt bike, dirt bike terrain and exceptions of a 12 year old kid.

Featuring - Kelana Humphrey

Produced By - Mikey Ojeda

Filmed By - Andrew Jackson, Gas Productions, Andrew Krassowski

Edited By - Gas Productions 

Still Photography By - Daniel Covarrubias, Monti Smith

Music By - Travis Scott - "JACKBOYS" - "Gang Gang"