Onboard: Neville Bradshaw - 2019 Vets MXdN

999lazer: The Vets Motocross des Nations brings back 2 strokes, good times and bar to bar racing. The 2019 edition of the worlds biggest vintage motocross race was one for the ages, with a star studded line up hitting the historic Farleigh Castle circuit. Our own Two-Stroke hero Neville Bradshaw lined up on board his super trick Honda CR 500 to represent team Ireland and take the fight to field of motocross legends. In this race Bradshaw does battle with former AMA 125cc champion Mike Brown who - even a 47 years old - looks formidable on board his Chesterfield Yamaha. This is awesome.