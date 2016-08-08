Onboard: Adam Cianciarulo, Shane McElrath, Cole Seely, & More - 2019 Anaheim 1 Supercross
GoPro: Watch Mitchell Harrison, Adam Cianciarulo, Shane Mcelrath, Cole Seely, and Ben Lamay battle with the best dirt bike racers on the planet from round 1 of the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Series in Anaheim, California.
psg119
1/7/2019 1:24 PM
Show us the AC RH footage from AC's camera!
yz133rider
1/7/2019 9:51 AM
Was better with multiple videos one from each rider for multiple laps. This is a step back from them. Loved the full moto gopros from years ago outdoors too they seem over with too
GD2
1/7/2019 9:54 AM
We'll see next week, but I think they did one video with short clips of each rider this week because of the weather. I'm sure the GoPro lenses were pretty wet/dirty not long into each race. If it's just one video again next week, though, then I absolutely agree with you.
SidewayzMike
1/7/2019 8:59 AM
Pretty Effin funny to see that Marvin took out Cooper Webb in the first turn. It’s gonna be a good year for the baker boys, again...