Official 2020 Pre-Season Supercross Power Rankings

A panel of 75 people ranging from past Supercross Champions and experts in the industry voted on who should be ranked in the Top 10 in both the 450SX Class and 250SX Class. These are the first official results for Supercross Power Rankings. Throughout the season, each Thursday before every race, a new Power Ranking will be released. The panel also ranked the top 6 OEM's as well. This will change depending on the Top 10's for both classes throughout the season.



Below are the results:



450SX

1) Eli Tomac

2) Cooper Webb

3) Ken Roczen

4) Adam Cianciarulo

5) Jason Anderson

6) Zach Osborne

7) Justin Barcia

8) Malcolm Stewart

9) Blake Bagget

10) Dean Wilson



250SX

1) Austin Forkner

2) Dylan Ferrandis

3) Chase Sexton

4) Justin Cooper

5) Colt Nichols

6) Jordan Smith

7) Alex Martin

8) Jett Lawrence

9) Cameron McAdoo

10) Brandon Hartranft



OEMs

1) KTM

2) Kawasaki

3) Honda

4) Yamaha

5) Husqvarna

6) Suzuki

