Motos with OGIO | Bereman, Maddo, Hawkins, and Humphrey

With the recent launch of our newest gear bag called the Trucker, we spent a day introducing the bag to a few of our top athletes. It just so happens that since that very day, each of these riders have had quite the month! Tyler Bereman released his insane his insane Red Bull “Imagination” project along with Rockstar Husqvarnas Talon Hawkins and Kelana Humphrey each taking home amateur championships respectively, in the recent weeks. Our longtime Ogio rider and living legend Robbie Madison managed an incredible bike build with caught the eye of the SML crew and was featured this past month. We felt it was the perfect time to release this fun behind the scenes day in the dirt and if this video doesn’t make you want to pack you gear bag and go ride with your friends, then you must already be out twisting throttle! Enjoy!

www.ogiopowersports.com



