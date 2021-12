Jett Lawrence is your typical 17-year old — Mom wakes him up, Dad yells at him to get moving, his older brothers Hunter and Tate give him the business, and he talks to his dog Moose in hilarious fashion. He also happens to be one of the fastest motocross and Supercross racers on the planet. Jett’s 2021 summer kicked off taking an early lead in the 250 Pro Motocross Championship, and a surprise meeting with a fellow former motocross prodigy — Travis Pastrana.