Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP & MX2 Team Launch

Yamaha Racing presents our best team launch video yet! Back with an extraordinary line-up in 2022, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP & MX2 teams are looking fast and motivated as they set their sights on the first FIM Motocross World Championship gate-drop of the new season.



Stepping up to the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team in 2022, the 2021 MX2 World Champion Maxime Renaux will join seasoned MXGP front-runners Jeremy Seewer and Glenn Coldenhoff on YZ450FM technology for the 2022 MXGP season. Meanwhile, in MX2, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team have retained title favourite Jago Geerts and young star on the rise Thibault Benistant for another season.