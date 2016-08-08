Monster Energy Supercross: The Video Game - San Diego & Las Vegas Gameplay 7

 

  • bf884

    1/23/2018 8:05 PM

    Chill guys. Can definitely tell it’s on beginner physics and the guy is terrible.

  • theycallmeebryan

    1/23/2018 6:54 PM

    Wow, this game looks so BAD. Graphics look decent but that's about it. I'd be embarrassed to release preview videos that show a D class rider on a Supercross track.

  • GD2

    1/23/2018 7:56 PM

    Well, to be fair, this was recorded by a guy, who I believe primarily focuses on car games, while he was visiting Milestone's studio. It wasn't released by Milestone or anything.

  • Joey1927

    1/23/2018 6:11 PM

    Lame

  • deanwhite51

    1/23/2018 5:53 PM

    no whips, shit physics.. why are we going the wrong way in these types of games! such good graphics and thats all

  • hellbillyohio

    1/23/2018 5:40 PM

    Points for "drift" and "jump?" Mx games are still going backwords.

  • smoothies862

    1/23/2018 5:31 PM

    ummm local c class

