Monster Energy Supercross: The Video Game

GD2
1/23/2018 10:58 AM
bf884
1/23/2018 8:05 PM
Chill guys. Can definitely tell it’s on beginner physics and the guy is terrible.
theycallmeebryan
1/23/2018 6:54 PM
Wow, this game looks so BAD. Graphics look decent but that's about it. I'd be embarrassed to release preview videos that show a D class rider on a Supercross track.
GD2
1/23/2018 7:56 PM
Well, to be fair, this was recorded by a guy, who I believe primarily focuses on car games, while he was visiting Milestone's studio. It wasn't released by Milestone or anything.
Joey1927
1/23/2018 6:11 PM
Lame
deanwhite51
1/23/2018 5:53 PM
no whips, shit physics.. why are we going the wrong way in these types of games! such good graphics and thats all
hellbillyohio
1/23/2018 5:40 PM
Points for "drift" and "jump?" Mx games are still going backwords.
smoothies862
1/23/2018 5:31 PM
ummm local c class
