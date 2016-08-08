Some gameplay of the new game, "Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 2", which is set to be widely released by Milestone on Friday.
2/6/2019 5:28 PM
WCRider
2/7/2019 12:11 AM
The graphics are good but I still have a problem with the dynamics of jumps. Too flying.
AJ_Jessee
2/6/2019 7:20 PM
so realistic! I cant tell you how many times I have hit 120 KMH (75MPH) on the start of a supercross race.
erickx250
2/6/2019 7:58 PM
The most unrealistic thing here is you saying you have been on the start straight of a supercross Race.
SWITCHBACK44
2/6/2019 7:10 PM
The corners look glitchy
inthebadboycorner
2/6/2019 5:52 PM
Not very realistic, I cant see any lime!
