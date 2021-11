KTM: SX returns to Europe! Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Marvin Musquin and Tony Cairoli hit the dirt at La Defense Arena for the popular annual Paris Supercross. Marvin enjoyed a perfect evening of racing on his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, taking the Superpole, all three holeshots, and all three race wins to the delight of the packed stadium. Tony Cairoli impressed on his rare SX appearance, taking third in the final race for seventh overall.