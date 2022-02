WELCOME back to Manchild Moto!



Round 4 of the 2022 season takes us to Anaheim/A2 for what would end up being a "first" in the pro career, which you'll have to watch to see. When the meat hits the metal...something gets ground down....As always included is some sick moto action, but this week (and the next 4) we wanted to show you more of what goes on during race day.