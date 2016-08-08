MXGP Star Evgeny Bobryshev Races Insane Arenacross | AX MEN EP 3

Evgeny Bobryshev is a true GP megastar. After an eight year run racing for Factory Honda in the world's premier motocross series, the Russian giant has travelled to England to compete in the Power Maxed Arenacross tour for RFX Lombard Express Suzuki. Bobby is a hero both on and off the track. We follow him through his day at the Genting Arena in Birmingham for round three of the 2018 championship.

