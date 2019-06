Milestone: Discover the new title of the MXGPvideogame series. MXGP2019 will allow players to race with all riders, bikes and teams of the current season at the tracks of the 2019 Season. Choose your team or create your own one. Discover a brand-new Track Editor, create your favorite tracks and share them with the community.

MXGP2019 will be available on August 27th on PlayStation®4, Xbox One and Windows PC®/STEAM.