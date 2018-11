Red Bull: Seasoned veteran and 9-time World Champion Antonio Cairoli is on his quest for a 10th World Title. While on that quest, he mentored 17-year old Jorge Prado and was one of the key ingredients that helped the young Spaniard win his first MX2 title. The speed and energy of Prado may be the spark Antonio needs next season to one day match Stefan Everts's 10 World Championships.