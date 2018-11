Red Bull: The mission of the MXGP series is to bring the sport of motocross to every corner of the globe. Expanding to new markets does come with a price, but the cost of finding passion for motocross in territories that no one else dares to explore is ultimately worth the effort. The next Jeffrey Herlings or Antonio Cairoli may very well exist in remote nations like Indonesia, Argentina and Turkey. Without exposing the MXGP’s to these countries, we will never know the sports true potential.